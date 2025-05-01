Delhi: N. Saravana Kumar takes charge as DDA Vice Chairman

New Delhi, May 1 N. Saravana Kumar on Thursday took charge as Vice Chairman of Delhi Development Authority, the city’s principal land-owning agency responsible for drafting Master Plans and steering planned development and address housing needs.

Saravana Kumar’s appointment in DDA comes at a time when the Central government is preparing to spruce up amenities and beautify Delhi with the cooperation of the Delhi government and Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The land-owning agency is also expected to play a crucial role in development of Narela sub-city, which is proposed to be developed into an education hub and likely to house a new cricket stadium.

The new V-C’s experience will be beneficial for the DDA at a time when important projects are being undertaken like rejuvenation of the Yamuna plains, In-situ Slum Rehabilitation Scheme, development of centres of excellence in sports and PM Uday Scheme.

Besides, Delhi Master Plan 2041 is being finalised which will shape the future of capital for next 20 years.

Born and raised in Madurai, Saravana Kumar is a postgraduate in the field of science. He has worked in various sectors like Communications and IT, Law and Justice, Education, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Rural Development and Food and Consumer Protection department, said an official statement.

A 2000-batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, Saravana Kumar was holding the charge of Principal Secretary, Department of Food and Consumer Protection in Bihar, prior to joining DDA.

He has been District Magistrate for almost 10 years in various districts of the state, including Patna, and significantly contributed to the disaster management work during floods, for which he was awarded by the state government.

Earlier, Saravana Kumar received letters of appreciation four times from Election Commission of India during various elections in the state.

During his tenure in Rural Development department, Bihar, he was rewarded for conservation and management of water sources by Union Jal Shakti Ministry and his presentation on ‘Organic Corridor’ Scheme was also awarded by Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar.

