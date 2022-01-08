Delhi NCR, adjoining areas to receive more rain in next 2 hours

With rain lashing several parts of Delhi and the temperature dipping further, thunderstorms with moderate to heavy intensity rain were predicted over and adjoining areas of NCR, said the India Meteorological Department on Saturday.

"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi, NCR ( Gurugram, Manesar) Farukhnagar, Rewari (Haryana). Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi," tweeted IMD.

Jhajjar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Narnaul (Haryana) Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Kandhla, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Modinagar, Kithor, Garhmukteshwar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jattari, Aligarh, Kasganj, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Etah, Agra (U.P.) Kotputli, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) are also expected to receive light to moderate intensity rainfall during the next 2 hours, according to the IMD.

The Weather Department has predicted a cloudy sky for Delhi till January 9.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital improved to 'poor' from 'very poor' category on Friday, a day after the national capital experienced intermittent rain spells, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 273, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

( With inputs from ANI )

