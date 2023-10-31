Delhi-NCR air quality continues to remain 'very poor'

New Delhi, Oct 31 The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 327 on Tuesday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Dhirpur with PM 2.5 was at 404, under a 'severe' category. However, in Pusa, the AQI recorded PM 2.5 at 293 'poor' category.

At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 306 under the 'very poor' category and the PM 10 stood at 201 also under the 'poor' category.

At IIT Delhi station the PM 2.5 was at 320, a 'very poor' category while the PM 10 reached 187, in the 'moderate' category.

The Air Quality Index at the city's Mathura Road was under 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 330 and PM 10 concentration at 259 under 'very poor' category.

According to the forecast from the SAFAR, the air quality of the city will deteriorate further under the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 reaching 333 and the PM 10 concentration at 288 under 'poor' category on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 375 and the PM 10 concentration at 349 both under 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 249 under 'poor' category and the PM 10 concentration at 155 under 'moderate' category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national Capital on Tuesday settled at 17.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

On Monday the maximum temperature had reached 33.5 degree Celsius, three notches above the normal.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m on Tuesday was recorded at 86 per cent.

