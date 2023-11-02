Delhi-NCR air quality further dips into ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi, Nov 2 With hazy weather conditions and slow wind movement, the air quality in Delhi-NCR continued to remain in the 'very poor' category for the sixth consecutive day.

Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 346 on Thursday evening, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida and Gurugram was no better. While Noida’s AQI stood at 388 and the PM 10 concentration was at 377 both under 'very poor' category, Gurugram's AQI was reported at 350 under 'very poor' category and the PM 10 concentration was at 233 under 'poor' category.

In the national Capital, the AQI at Anand Vihar reached the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 437 and PM 10 at 449 while NO2 was recorded at 71 and CO at 102, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

At Bawana, the PM 2.5 reached 452 while PM 10 was at 436, both under ‘severe’ category, while the CO was recorded at 85 and NO2 was at 23.

The station at Delhi Technical University (DTU) recorded the PM 10 at 424, under ‘severe category’, while the PM 2.5 was at 326, under the ‘very poor’ category. The CO at DTU was at 74 and the NO2 reached 93.

The air quality in IGI was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 493 and PM 10 at 437 while the CO reached 94 and NO2 touched 49.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 440 putting it in the ‘severe’ category and PM 10 reached 344 placing it under ‘very poor’ category. The NO2 was at 62 and the CO was recorded at 84 on Thursday evening.

At Lodhi Road, the AQI with PM 2.5 concentration was at 324 under the 'very poor' category and the PM 10 stood at 214 under the 'poor' category.

At IIT Delhi station the PM 2.5 was at 349, a 'very poor' category while the PM 10 reached 212, in the 'poor' category.

According to the forecast from SAFAR, the air quality of Delhi will deteriorate further under the 'very poor' category with PM 2.5 reaching 352 and the PM 10 concentration at 284 under 'poor' category on Friday.

It is expected to be worse or around the same in Noida and Gurugram on Friday.

