Delhi-NCR air quality remains 'very poor', city records 16.2 degree temp

New Delhi, Oct 30 The air quality in the national Capital remains in the 'very poor' category as the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city reached 322 on Monday morning, according to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI at Dhirpur with PM 2.5 was at 384, under a very poor category.

The AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

However, in Pusa, the AQI recorded PM 2.5 at 269 'poor' category.

At Lodhi Road, the Air Quality Index with PM 2.5 concentration was at 311 under the very poor category and the PM 10 stood at 187 also under the moderate category.

At IIT Delhi station the PM 2.5 was at 314, very poor category while the PM 10 reached 178, in moderate category.

The Air Quality Index at the city's Mathura Road was under poor category with PM 2.5 at 256 and PM 10 concentration at 334 under very poor category.

According to the forecast from the SAFAR, the air quality of the city will deteriorate further under very poor category with PM 2.5 reaching at 329 and the PM 10 concentration at 254 under 'poor category' on Tuesday.

The Air Quality Index of Delhi’s neighbouring cities of Noida stood at 324 and the PM 10 concentration at 305 both under very poor category, while Gurugram's AQI was reported at 314, under very poor category and the PM 10 concentration at 189 under moderate category.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the national Capital on Monday settled at 16.2 degrees Celsius as the seasonal average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

However, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday the maximum temperature had reached 33.4 degree Celsius, three notches below the normal.

Moreover, the relative humidity at 8.30 a.m on Monday was recorded at 85 per cent.

