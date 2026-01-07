Delhi-NCR grapples with cold wave, poor air quality

New Delhi, Jan 7 Delhi and the NCR region, including Noida and Greater Noida, were facing severe cold conditions coupled with high pollution levels on Wednesday, making mornings particularly harsh for residents.

Strong winds have intensified the chill, while air quality has deteriorated to the “poor” category in most areas, raising concerns for public health.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 302 at 7 a.m., with several areas entering the red zone and some locations reporting levels above 350.

AQI readings across Noida and Greater Noida highlight the severity of the situation.

Noida Sector 116 registered 327, Sector 125 stood at 312, Sector 1 at 315, and Sector 62 at 274. In Greater Noida, Knowledge Park 5 recorded 328, and Knowledge Park 3 had an AQI of 296.

Earlier on Tuesday, the city's AQI was 310 at 4 p.m. According to CPCB, 28 monitoring stations noted “very poor” AQI, nine recorded “poor” AQI and one station registered “moderate” AQI.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its first cold day of the year on Tuesday as maximum temperatures dipped sharply, bringing a noticeable chill to the national capital.

Dense fog affected several airports across the country on Wednesday morning, causing flight delays, though the impact in Delhi-NCR was relatively minimal. Meteorologists explained that fog traps pollutant particles close to the ground, prolonging exposure and worsening air quality.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported maximum temperatures ranging between 13 degrees Celsius and 16 degrees Celsius in the region.

Residents are being advised, especially children, the elderly, and those with respiratory issues, to take precautions and limit outdoor activity. With strong winds continuing and pollution levels remaining high, the chill and poor air quality are expected to persist in Delhi-NCR over the coming days.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor