Delhi-NCR Hit by Heavy Rain; Roads Flooded, 12 Flights Diverted (Watch Video)

Heavy rainfall hit Delhi and the National Capital Region on Tuesday evening, bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat but also causing waterlogging in several parts of the city and forcing flight diversions. According to a PTI report, at least 12 flights were diverted between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. due to adverse weather conditions. Gusty winds and poor visibility disrupted operations at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Delhi airport sees 12 flight diversions due to bad weather: Official — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 17, 2025

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital.



(Visuals from Connaught Place and Minto Road) pic.twitter.com/3KQEo0vYKH — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2025

Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital



A local resident says, "The rainfall has brought much-needed relief from the heat" pic.twitter.com/FRNpdDXtaN — IANS (@ians_india) June 17, 2025

The sudden downpour came after several days of intense heat. Dark clouds gathered over the region in the afternoon, and rainfall soon followed, pulling down temperatures and ending a prolonged spell of hot weather.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for Delhi and nearby regions. The alert warned of thunderstorms, hail and moderate to heavy rainfall, along with gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 70 kilometres per hour at isolated places.

For Wednesday, the IMD has issued a yellow alert. The forecast includes thunderstorms with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and thundersqualls with wind speeds between 50 and 60 kilometres per hour, especially during the night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain around 34 and 27 degrees Celsius respectively.

The weather office said Delhi will remain under a yellow alert until Thursday. The city is likely to see light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the next few days.

(With inputs from agencies)