Delhi-NCR pollution: Centre issues directions to improve air quality within a week

New Delhi, Dec 19 Expressing concern over the poor air quality in the Delhi-NCR, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Friday issued directions related to traffic movement and removal of construction waste to ensure visible improvement within a week.

The Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change chaired a meeting attended by the chairman of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and senior officers, and announced that from January 2026, reviews of action plans, being finalised now, will be held every month at the Ministerial level.

Some of the key directions issued by Minister Yadav included steps to ensure smooth traffic management at 62 identified congestion hotspots, removal of dust and construction and demolition (C&D) waste dumped on roads, containment of biomass burning and staggered timings for offices, shopping malls and commercial complexes, said an official statement.

The Minister made it clear that strict measures must be taken against defaulters, but at the same time, the public must not be inconvenienced.

Yadav said the identified issues are to be addressed through corrective actions, with a review scheduled in 15 days.

During the meeting, special measures were emphasised to provide end-to-end public transport on high-traffic routes, while strict directions were given to intensify action against illegal and polluting industrial units operating in the region.

Officials from Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida were directed to fast-track the implementation of the Integrated Smart Traffic Management System (ITMS), while traffic police were asked to ensure that enforcement checks do not themselves lead to congestion, said the statement.

The Minister underscored coordinated planning with Delhi Metro and state authorities to improve last-mile metro connectivity across NCR cities. Also present in the meeting was the Union Minister of State for EFCC, Kirti Vardhan Singh.

Directions were issued to remove encroachments causing traffic congestion within 10 days, ensure annual maintenance contracts for pothole-free roads, and provide proper drainage to prevent monsoon-related damage to the roads, said the statement.

Coordinated redressal of public grievances related to pollution was also directed under the Commission for Air Quality Management’s (CAQM) supervision, along with focused IEC activities for stakeholder engagement.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary (MoEFCC), Chairman, CAQM, Senior officers from Union Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Road Transport and Highways and Heavy Industries and state governments of NCT Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Also present in the meeting were MD (DMRC), senior officers of MCD, NDMC, Delhi Police, NHAI and DDA, besides Municipal Commissioners and DMs of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, along with senior officers from Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), respective State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

The CAQM was advised to issue guidance to Municipal bodies to not permit demolition activities unless C&D waste collection sub-centres are available within a 10 km radius.

The C&D activities are to be banned during October-December, and CAQM was asked to explore engagement of startups and the private sector for innovative C&D waste management solutions through stakeholder consultations, said the statement.

Haryana was directed to replace defunct Crop Residue Management (CRM) machines, ensure utilisation of paddy straw in power plants, brick kilns and crematoriums, and encourage setting up of pelletisation plants with Central financial assistance, it said.

Decentralised and in-situ solutions, including Compressed Bio-Gas (CBG) and ethanol plants, were to be explored to generate revenue and discourage stubble burning, it said.

Specific directions were issued to seal illegal tyre-burning units and other non-permitted polluting establishments operating in Delhi-NCR.

Further, it was directed to ensure installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) in all polluting units -- particularly in Haryana -- and enforce the December 31 deadline for compliance.

The Minister also directed ensuring society-wise solid waste collection and joint disposal of Bandhwari legacy waste by Faridabad and Gurugram at a common facility.

