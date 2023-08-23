Delhi-NCR receive moderate rain, showers likely to continue today

New Delhi, Aug 23 Residents of the National Capital Region (NCR) and Delhi woke up to a fresh spell of moderate rain on Wednesday, providing a much-needed relief from the humid atmosphere.

Light to moderate rain triggered water logging in some places.

According to the weatherman, light to moderate showers are expected to continue throughout the day.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre said thunderstorms with light to moderate rain and gusty winds of speeds of 30-50 km per hour were also

likely.

A minimum temperature of 29 degree Celsius, three notches above normal, was recorded, while the maximum was expected to settle around 37 degree Celsius.

Though it did not issue any advisory traffic, the traffic police stated that due to carcade rehearsal and special traffic arrangements, some congestion is expected on Salimgarh

--IANS

