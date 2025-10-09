Delhi-NCR toxic air: CAQM conducts workshop on dust control in Gurugram, Faridabad

New Delhi, Oct 9 Ahead of the anticipated bad air related challenge in Delhi-NCR in the coming months, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday concluded a training workshop for official from Haryana's Gurugram and Faridabad cities on dust control practices and road design.

The CAQM's efforts were focused at capacity building for abatement of air pollution while working closely with the NCR state governments, civic and environment agencies and communities to implement practical, innovative, and citizen-centric solutions for clean air in the region, said an official statement.

“The workshop brought together government Officials, enforcement agencies, engineers, stakeholders who participated in technical sessions on issue mapping with practical exercises,” it said.

Stakeholders were trained through interactive sessions and site-based exercises on sustainable road design, dust abatement measures and preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for sustainable street design and re-development leading to clean, safe and walkable streets, it said.

The workshop was conducted by CAQM, a statutory body of the Union government, through its Resource Lab, which has been setup in collaboration with Raahgiri Foundation and with the support of the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

This two-day event was the fourth in a series of workshops planned across nine targeted NCR cities i.e. Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhiwadi and Neemrana for adopting sustainable road design and dust control practices. This will facilitate implementation of the Standard Framework developed by CAQM for development of roads in these cities.

The first day of the workshop was held in Faridabad, where the Commission highlighted the significance of the CAQM Resource Lab. The Workshop and IEC Activity is a call to action, empowering engineers and officials with the knowledge and tools to implement practical solutions.

The CAQM, as a Statutory body, is working with various NCR agencies to focus on 9 targeted NCR cities for (re)development of dust free roads to reduce air pollution levels and make urban spaces more open, inclusive and healthy for all, said the statement.

“Today, CAQM Resource Lab with the support of @Haryana_spcb successfully concluded its two-day Training Workshop in Faridabad and IEC Activity in Gurugram, towards adoption of sustainable road design and dust control practices,” said CAQM on X.

“This 2-day event was fourth in a series of workshops planned across 09 targeted NCR cities - Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Bhiwadi and Neemrana,” said the post on X.

The workshop also featured Information, Education, and Communication activities in Gurugram, showcasing a complete street and an air quality awareness zone through a walk-shop, which included art installations, air pollution mitigation games and technical details of Haryana’s First Model Street, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor