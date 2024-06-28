Delhi-NCR Weather Update: Heavy Rain Leads to Waterlogging and Traffic Chaos, Car Submerged Under Flyover (Watch Videos)

Second consecutive day of Heavy rainfall has lash parts of parts of Delhi NCR with IMD predicting more to come throughout the day. Met department has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms and winds reaching speeds of 20-40 km/h to persist over Delhi-NCR for the next two hours. However, rain has brought relief from the intense heat but also caused significant waterlogging in many parts of the national capital. ANI on X shared few videos of flooded roads and severe traffic jams, with one image showing a car submerged at Minto Road. Many residents have taken to social media to share images and videos of the waterlogged streets.

On Thursday, the rain reduced the temperature in Delhi to 35.4 degrees Celsius, with the city recording 5.2 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm. Despite the cooler temperatures, the rainfall caused traffic congestion and waterlogging. The traffic police received numerous reports of waterlogged areas, traffic jams, and fallen trees, leading to commuter inconvenience. Delhi has experienced a particularly intense heatwave, recording nine heatwave days in June compared to none in 2023 and 2022.

The IMD anticipates the monsoon to arrive in Delhi within the next two to three days. According to the agency, conditions are likely to become favorable for the advance of the southwest monsoon in the capital during this period. The monsoon reached Delhi on June 26 last year, June 30 in 2022, July 13 in 2021, and June 25 in 2020, based on IMD data.