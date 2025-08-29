Delhi: NDMC inaugurates meditation centre at Kali Bari old age home

New Delhi, Aug 29 Looking to enhance the mental and emotional well-being of senior citizens, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Keshav Chandra on Friday inaugurated a Meditation Centre at its Aashirwad Senior Citizens Home, Kali Bari Marg.

Addressing the senior citizens, Chandra said, "Meditation is not only a path to inner peace but also a source of energy and stability. This centre will serve as a mental well-being space where our senior citizens can reconnect with themselves, find solace, and experience renewed vitality."

NDMC Director (Welfare) Anjum Siddiqui said that the new Meditation Centre is designed as a dedicated space of peace, reflection and rejuvenation for senior citizens.

Recognising that meditation is a proven way to nurture inner stability, reduce stress and build resilience, the NDMC aims to provide senior citizens a serene environment within the premises itself, eliminating the need to seek such facilities outside, said Siddiqui.

Medical Officer (Ayurveda) and Coordinator (Ayush projects) Naveen Sharma said that three more meditation centres will be established by the NDMC soon.

Out of these, two meditation centres will be established in the other two old age homes, namely Aaradhana Niketan at Bhagwan Das Lane, Mandi House, and Sandhya Niketan at Netaji Nagar.

He said that one meditation centre has been proposed to be established at NDMC headquarters, Palika Kendra, for the employees for their mental well-being and to ease out the stress.

The meditation centre aims to create a calm and supportive environment for the elderly to practice meditation and mindfulness, he said.

It aims to strengthen the emotional and spiritual well-being of senior citizens by providing them a dedicated space for inner reflections and to promote a sense of peace, positivity and community with other senior citizens, he said.

The Meditation Centre at Aashirwad Senior Citizens Home stands as a symbol of NDMC's commitment to caring for the elderly with dignity, compassion, and holistic support, he said.

The inauguration was also attended by NDMC Secretary Tariq Thomas, along with senior officers and inmates of the old age home.

