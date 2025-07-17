Delhi: NDMC shines at Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards

New Delhi, July 17 The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday was conferred the 'Super Swachh League City Award' by President Droupadi Murmu, recognising the civic agency’s sanitation and waste-management services.

The award given to NDMC under Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 was jointly received by Delhi Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal.

Talking to IANS, Chahal said, “The award is not a recognition for the good work done on just one day but reflects the continuous efforts of all stakeholders as a team.”

He said, "Under the leadership of the world’s most popular Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, cleanliness has become a nationwide movement. For the first time since independence, someone spoke about cleanliness from the Red Fort, and people took it seriously. Today, cleanliness is a mass movement across the country."

“Viksit Bharat and Viksit Delhi are interlinked, and the NDMC intends to perform well within the Super Swachh League City group next year,” he said.

Apart from the President, those present at the award ceremony included Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal.

An NDMC official said the civic agency’s area has been declared a Super Swachh League City, recognising its innovation and leadership in delivering world-class sanitation, waste management, and green initiatives in the category of cities with a population between 50,000 and 3 lakh.

This remarkable achievement has been made possible under the visionary leadership of NDMC’s Chairman, Vice Chairman, and Council Members, coupled with the tireless dedication of Swachhta Sevaks, Sanitation and Horticulture teams, Engineers Wings, PMU experts, planners, and the active participation of citizens, he said.

NDMC Chairman Keshav Chandra said, “This award is a testament to NDMC’s continued efforts to set benchmarks in cleanliness, service standards, and civic excellence. I congratulate our employees, especially our Safai Sevaks, whose relentless hard work has earned us this national recognition. Let us continue to strive for a cleaner, greener, and healthier New Delhi.”

Chahal also complimented residents and visitors to the NDMC area for their support in making New Delhi the cleanest capital city in its category.

He emphasised that the collaborative spirit of the community has been pivotal in achieving this honour.

An official said the award will further encourage NDMC staff to sustain and enhance cleanliness, improve green cover, and adopt cutting-edge sanitation technologies in pursuit of its vision for a Cleaner, Greener, and Healthier New Delhi.

