Delhi: New Moti Bagh is NDMC’s 5th sustainable ‘Anupam’ Colony

New Delhi, Oct 11 New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Chairman Keshav Chandra on Saturday declared New Moti Bagh, a residential complex now recognised as a model of sustainable and self-sufficient waste management, as the fifth Anupam Colony in its area, an official said on Saturday.

New Moti Bagh has achieved 100 per cent source segregation, ensuring every household actively participates in responsible waste management, the official said in a statement.

The colony represents a fully integrated circular waste management ecosystem, where every form of waste is scientifically processed and reused within the premises, it said.

Speaking on the occasion, the NDMC Chairman commended the residents and RWA for their proactive approach towards achieving NDMC’s vision of a cleaner, greener, and self-sustaining New Delhi.

He said with the inauguration of the New Moti Bagh Anupam Colony, NDMC continues to advance its mission of creating model colonies that inspire sustainable behaviour and contribute to the broader objectives of making NDMC a model capital city.

This is the fifth Anupam Colony in the NDMC area. Earlier, NDMC had conferred the title of ‘Anupam Colony’ on four residential complexes - D1, D2 and Satya Sadan Officers’ Flats, Bharti Nagar, Aradhana (Burmah Shell Cooperative Housing Society Ltd) and Bapu Dham - all of which stand as role models of environmentally responsible living.

Chandra informed that to further strengthen citizen participation and encourage responsible disposal practices, the colony houses an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre, where residents can donate items such as clothes, books, and household goods for reuse.

Additionally, a plastic waste collection-cum-vending machine has been installed to incentivise the return of plastic bottles, promoting a culture of conscious waste segregation and recycling at the source.

Chandra said that in recognition of the hard work and contribution of the staff and sanitation workers who manage and operate these facilities, sweets were distributed to the staff working at the on-site waste processing units, adding a touch of celebration and gratitude to the inauguration event.

Wet waste from households is treated at an Organic Waste Converter (OWC) to produce compost, which is used to maintain the colony’s parks and green areas. Horticulture waste such as dry leaves and trimmings is transformed into eco-friendly briquettes, creating a waste-to-wealth model, said the statement.

Dry waste is sorted at an in-house Material Recovery Facility (MRF), enabling efficient segregation and recycling.

The colony has adopted other sustainability initiatives such as rainwater harvesting systems and an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for water recycling, making New Moti Bagh a true example of a ‘Sustainable Colony’, said Chandra.

Special appreciation was extended to the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) of New Moti Bagh, especially Sudhanshu Pandey, Retd. IAS, Secretary, RWA, for their dedicated efforts and collaboration in transforming the colony into a benchmark for urban sustainability.

