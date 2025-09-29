Delhi News: Three Killed in Suspected Hit-and-Run Accident in Jahangirpuri

A tragic road accident took place near, Mukundpur Flyover, Outer Ring Road near Jahangirpur. In this accident, three people including senior citizen and 12-year-old minor, who were travelling on bike, died. As per the information approximately 12:05 aM on Monday morning Delhi police got a PCR call at Jahangirpuri Police Station.

Police investigating a suspected hit-and-run discovered three motorcycle riders dead at the scene. The immediate area lacked CCTV, but police are checking the route for footage and other leads. No eyewitnesses were found, according to police. Deceased have been identified as Shahid (60), Faiz (28) years, and Hamza (12).

A case has been registered under Sections 281/106(1) BNS at Police Station Jahangirpuri.

BMW accident case

Court on Saturday granted bail to Gaganpreet Kaur, the key accused in the BMW accident case. Kaur, 38, is accused of driving the BMW that hit a two-wheeler carrying senior finance ministry official Navjot Singh and his wife.



Singh, 52, died from injuries sustained in the incident on September 14 near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station. His wife was grievously injured. Singh lived in Hari Nagar, West Delhi, and was a deputy secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs. The couple was returning home from Bangla Sahib Gurdwara.

Judicial Magistrate Ankit Garg allowed the bail plea. A detailed court order is awaited. An FIR was registered under Sections 281, 125B, 105