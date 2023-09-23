Delhi: Nigerian national held with drugs worth Rs 70 L

New Delhi, Sep 23 Delhi Police have arrested a 40-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly indulging in drug peddling across the city and recovered over 100 grams of amphetamine worth Rs 70 lakhs in international market, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Chukwuemeka, who hails from Enugu, Nigeria and he was residing in India without a valid visa since 2010.

According to police, on Tuesday, information was received regarding a foreigner, who lives at D-Block, Uttam Nagar, New Delhi and indulged in selling illegal amphetamine drugs in the area.

"He can be nabbed red handed if a raid is conducted timely. The team reached the said address, and a trap was laid by the team. An African national was seen coming out from the house and at the instance of the informer the said person was overpowered by the team," said the Deputy

Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan.

On interrogation, he disclosed his identity as Chukwuemeka Afoh. "During his search, white coloured plastic polythene containing white colour substance was recovered from his possession, which upon checking with the field testing kit, was found to be amphetamine, weighing 120 gm," said the DCP.

Accordingly, a case under section 8/22 NDPS Act was registered at Uttam Nagar police station.

On sustained interrogation, he disclosed that he came to India in 2010 on a six months business visa but after expiry of his visa he didn’t get it renewed and started residing illegally in India.

"He further disclosed that he bought the recovered amphetamine drug from an African person from the area of Chander Vihar, and to unearth the syndicate of illegal business of drugs further investigation is going on," the DCP added.

