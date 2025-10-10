Delhi: Notorious Robber Injured and Arrested by Police in Narela Encounter

Delhi: In cross exchange police has nabbed young man was roaming around on a black scooter with a weapon. Police said, On Thursday 9th September 2025, North District Special Staff received information about the man roaming around on a black scooter with a weapon, acting on the information, team reached to the Narela Industrial Area to search man and found him. When police tried to stop him, man on the scooter fired two rounds at our Special Staff team.

In cross firing police team fired three rounds, in which one hit his leg. Criminal identified as Aftab Alam S/o Abrar Alam is a a resident of JJ Colony, Bawana. Police told ANI that, accused is a desperate robber and snatcher who had previously served time in jail for a murder case.

#WATCH | Delhi | Outer North DCP Hareshwar V Swami says, "Yesterday, on the evening of October 9th, our North District Special Staff received information that a young man was roaming around on a black scooter with a weapon. Acting on that information, our team went to the Narela… pic.twitter.com/WOkGGnq1sg — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2025

He was recently released from jail at the end of 2024 and has been continuously committing robberies and snatchings ever since. Police has shifted the injured criminal to hospital for treatment and Further legal action is being taken.