Delhi: Notorious Robber Injured and Arrested by Police in Narela Encounter

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 10, 2025 22:35 IST2025-10-10T22:30:48+5:302025-10-10T22:35:25+5:30

Delhi: In cross exchange police has nabbed young man was roaming around on a black scooter with a weapon.

Delhi: In cross exchange police has nabbed young man was roaming around on a black scooter with a weapon. Police said, On Thursday 9th September 2025, North District Special Staff received information about the man roaming around on a black scooter with a weapon, acting on the information, team reached  to the Narela Industrial Area to search man and found him. When police tried to stop him, man on the scooter fired two rounds at our Special Staff team.

In cross firing  police  team fired three rounds, in which one hit his leg. Criminal identified as Aftab Alam S/o Abrar Alam is a  a resident of JJ Colony, Bawana. Police told ANI that, accused is a desperate robber and snatcher who had previously served time in jail for a murder case.

He was recently released from jail at the end of 2024 and has been continuously committing robberies and snatchings ever since. Police has shifted the injured criminal to hospital for treatment and Further legal action is being taken.

