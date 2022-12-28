Delhi: Now, post-mortems to be conducted even after sunset

The Delhi government on Tuesday enabled post-mortem examinations to be conducted in Delhi even after sunset, informed a press release.

"Enabling a landmark reform in the national capital, the Delhi Government has made the Postmortem of dead bodies possible even after sunset in Delhi," the release stated.

According to the release, the move will be a big help for relatives of the deceased, who often have to wait long hours to receive their dead. It will also encourage and facilitate organ donation and transplantation.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia directed Health department officials to conduct post-mortems even at night in hospitals with adequate facilities. He also asked the hospital in-charges to ensure all necessary infrastructure at mortuaries for conducting post-mortems.

"The Delhi government had sent a proposal to the Union government for conducting postmortems in hospitals after sunset. They will be carried out at hospitals that have adequate facilities for the medical examination. Postmortems related to organ donations will be done on priority," he said.

He said bodies brought for post-mortems at night will be attended to without delay.

"Earlier the bodies would be kept in safe custody at night. Bereaved relatives had to wait the whole night to claim and bury their dead, making their losses even harder and more painful to bear. But now, bodies are being brought for post-mortem even at night and they are being processed promptly," he added.

He also informed videography of the post-mortems would be done all through the night.

"To avoid any doubt or confusion on the bodies, all the post mortems done at night will be video-recorded and the footage will be preserved for legal purposes. This decision will also facilitate organ donation and transplantation, as organs can only be retrieved within a stipulated period of time once the post-mortem is done," he further said.

( With inputs from ANI )

