'Delhi Nyay Yatra' to address city's long-pending issues, raise voice against injustices: Congress

New Delhi, Oct 28 Congress leaders on Monday said that the 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' modelled on the lines of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, will help acknowledge and address the long-pending issues of the capital and also seek to end the 'injustices' done to residents.

They said that the 'Nyay Yatra' will address the issues faced by the people, whose welfare, they claimed, has been overlooked by both the central government and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Congress national spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the Delhi Nyay Yatra will protest against the "injustices" inflicted on Delhi residents by the BJP and AAP governments at Centre and state level respectively.

"The people of Delhi are watching this Yatra with hope as it stands against the years of injustice. This Yatra will oppose the injustice," he told IANS.

Congress National Secretary and spokesperson Alok Sharma, speaking to IANS, emphasised that the Yatra reflects the party's commitment to meeting the needs of Delhi's citizens.

"Delhi tops the charts in pollution, crime, unemployment, and inflation. The Nyay Yatra will bring these issues into focus, allowing us to communicate with the people of Delhi and hear their voices," he said.

Earlier in the day, Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav announced that 'Delhi Nyay Yatra' will begin on November 8, modelled after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and continue until December 4, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, aiming to connect with residents and understand their concerns.

Congress spokesperson Alok Sharma also slammed the BJP for making "baseless" statements over Priyanka Gandhi's nomination papers from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

"The BJP often distracts from real issues with baseless claims; the Election Commission is responsible for investigating these matters," he said.

Sharma also questioned Centre's response to calamities and disasters in regions like Wayanad.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor