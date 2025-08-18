Delhi on Alert as Yamuna Crosses Danger Level, Authorities Issue Advisory

Delhi is experiencing medium to heavy rainfall in many parts and it is predicted that Yamuna river in city is likely to cross its danger mark. On Sunday Central water commission has issued advisory that by August 19 Yamuna rover is likely to reach 206 metres, crossing the danger mark. On August 17 around 7pm river cross the waring level, reaching the mark of 204.60 metres at old railway bridge.

What warning marks means: warning mark for the city is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation of people starts at 206 metres. The Old Railway Bridge serves as a key observation point for tracking the river's flow and potential flood risks. Advisory issued by the commission reads, "In view of the quantity of water released from Hathnikund Barrage today, 17th August, and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna area, it is informed that the water level at Delhi Railway Bridge may cross 206.00 around 02 AM on 19th August, 2025."

Authorities have informed all the concern agencies and have asked to take precautionary measures to handle a flood-like situation. An official from the central flood room said,"The reason for the increase in level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour," an official from the central flood room said.

Also Read: Mumbai Rains: City Remains Under Orange Alert Today as Heavy to Very Heavy Rainfall Continues

According to the flood control department, the Hathnikund barrage is releasing around 127,030 cusecs of water, the highest this season, and Wazirabad is releasing 45,620 cusecs of water every hour. Water released from the barrages typically takes 48 to 50 hours to reach Delhi. On Friday, the water level reached the mark of 204.65 metres at 1 pm, and on Saturday, it reached 205.11 metres.