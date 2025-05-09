Delhi on High Alert: India Gate Evacuated and Security Tightened Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 9, 2025 00:17 IST2025-05-09T00:16:40+5:302025-05-09T00:17:53+5:30
India Pakistan-War Latest News: Security has been increased across Delhi amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan. As part of the enhanced measures, India Gate is being fully evacuated and no one is being allowed to stop or remain near the monument.
🚨 BREAKING NEWS— Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) May 8, 2025
India Gate has been COMPLETELY EVACUATED.
NO one is allowed to STOP around India Gate. pic.twitter.com/gs8Kq3bNiX
Police are using loudspeakers to ask people to leave the area. Typically, visitors are cleared from India Gate around 11 p.m., but many tend to stay longer. On Thursday night, all such individuals were removed from the premises.
Authorities have also deployed additional security personnel, including paramilitary forces, at key locations across the national capital. The move comes as India and Pakistan continue to engage in armed conflict along the border.
Officials said the heightened security will remain in place until further notice.