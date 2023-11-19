Delhi: One dead, another battles for life after road accident

New Delhi, Nov 19 A 30-year-old man died while another is battling for life after their auto rickshaw got hit by an unidentified vehicle in Delhi on Sunday, an official said.

According to police, on Sunday, at 5:38 a.m, a police control room call regarding accident near 66 Futa road was received at Welcome police station, following which, a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, it was found that a auto-rickshaw had been hit by some unknown vehicle/object. Two persons were injured. Both were shifted to JPC Hospital from where they were taken to GTB Hospital.

"The driver of the auto-rickshaw, identified as Akram, a resident of Kardampuri was declared dead on arrival. The other person, a male aged about 30 years, is unconscious. Efforts are being made to identify him," said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

"The CCTV footage in the area is being scanned. Efforts are being made to ascertain the facts leading to the accident," said the DCP, adding that a case of fatal accident is being registered.

