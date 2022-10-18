Delhi: One person died due to Electrocution in Sagarpur

Delhi Police on Monday received an intimation about death of a person due to electrocution in the Sagarpur Police Station area, Delhi.

The person identified as Rajesh (45) was found dead. "Prima facie the cause of the death is electrocution", officials said.

"The statements of the relatives of the deceased were recorded and after enquiry, it was found that the deceased was electrocuted while he was cleaning his house", the officials' statement read.

The deceased was taken to DDU Hospital, Delhi for autopsy. Following which the dead body was handed over to his relatives.

Further information is awaited.

Earlier, at least five people died and four others sustained injuries due to electrocution when a high-tension electric wire accidentally came in contact with a passenger auto in Satya Sai district, Andhra Pradesh.

"The incident took place after a high-tension electric wire accidentally came into contact with a passenger auto. The deceased look like they are women but the identification process is still on," Tadimarri Station house officer (SHO) Laxminarayana said.

Four more received severe injuries and have been rushed to hospital for treatment, he added.

Earlier in August as many as 10 people died in West Bengal's Cooch Behar after a pickup van carrying passengers en route to Jalpesh got electrocuted, according to the police.

Soon after the incident, the passengers were rushed to the hospital where 16 people out of 27 in the van were referred to Jalpaiguri hospital for treatment as they sustained minor injuries in the incident.

According to the police, the incident may have taken place due to the wiring of the generator of the DJ system in the van.

( With inputs from ANI )

