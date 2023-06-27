Delhi: One woman killed, three injured in road accident

New Delhi [India], June 27 : A 30-year-old woman was killed in a road accident after a DTC Bus hit the two-wheeler on which she was travelling near New Usmanpur, police said.

Police said that the husband of the deceased and her two children were also injured in the accident.

"PCR call was received at 10:30 am, regarding a fatal accident near Khajuri Flyover. Police reached the spot. The injured in the incident were Vikram (32), two children aged 2 years and another aged 10 months, and one deceased Deepa (30)," an official statement said.

The accused driver has been identified as Kunwar Pal Singh.

The injured and deceased were shifted to a nearby Hospital.

An FIR has been registered under sections 279/337/304A of IPC.

Further investigation is underway.

