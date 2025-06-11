Delhi: Over 300 Slums Demolished Near Patel Nagar Railway Station, Residents Left Homeless (Watch Video)

The Delhi railway administration demolished over 300 slum dwellings near Patel Nagar railway station on Wednesday, June 11, leaving hundreds of families homeless and concerned about their future. Tenants, many of whom have lived in the area for nearly 30 years, expressed shock and distress at the lack of prior notice and the abruptness of the operation.

A local resident said that the bulldozers razed their homes without giving any notice. Many mothers, children, and elderly residents were seen sitting on the rubble of the razed home, unsure of where to go next. Concerns over children’s safety and the loss of shelter.

Demolition Near Patel Nagar Railway Station

Delhi: Former AAP MLA Shivcharan Goyal says, "It was promised that we would provide the same houses to the residents, right where they live. But over the past four and a half months, slums across Delhi have been demolished every single day. Poor people are being displaced.… https://t.co/0IovdacF9Upic.twitter.com/gauSgBViGJ — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Shivcharan Goyal criticised the administration’s actions, saying, “It was promised that we would provide the same houses to the residents, right where they live. But over the past four and a half months, slums across Delhi have been demolished every single day. Poor people are being displaced. Mothers, sisters, and many young children are being left homeless…”

Meanwhile, a demolition drive was held at Bhoomihin Camp, located in Kalkaji area of the capital city New Delhi following directions from the High Court. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) had issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomihin Camp, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Atishi on Wednesday lashed out at Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on the demolition drive carried out at Kalkaji area's Bhoomihini camp. Speaking to the media, Atishi called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a 'Gareeb Virodhi' Party, further questioning on who approached the court for the demolition.

"It's clear that the BJP is a 'Gareeb Virodhi' party. Three days ago, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that not a single slum would be demolished. But today, since 5 AM, bulldozers have been operating, and people are being forced out of their homes, beaten with sticks. Rekha Gupta claims this is a court order -- but who approached the court? It was the BJP's DDA and the party that brought the order. These poor people went to court, but the BJP and the DDA stood against them, said they wouldn't provide homes, and urged the court to approve the demolition," Atishi said.