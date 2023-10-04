Delhi Police action against NewsClick should be reconsidered: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 4 Taking a strong position against Delhi Police’s action against news portal ‘NewsClick’, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan asked the force to reconsider it.

“This action, especially against the new-age media which come out with reports that the mainstream media doesn’t come out with, should be condemned,” said Vijayan in a strongly-worded reaction to the turn of events in Delhi on Tuesday.

“The Delhi Police should reconsider their actions against ‘NewsClick’ as what has been done is not acceptable. In our country the Freedom of Expression is there and the media here can do their job fearlessly and independently and it’s the job of the Centre to ensure this happens,” added Vijayan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor