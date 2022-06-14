Delhi Police again detained senior Congress leaders, claims MP Manickam Tagore

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Tuesday claimed that Delhi Police has again detained senior Congress leaders ahead of Rahul Gandhi's second appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case.

Tagore along with PL Punia, Qazi Muhammad Nizamuddin and other Congress leaders was seen in the video posted by Congress MP.

In a video taken by Tagore in a moving bus with other leaders, he said, "Today we came to the AICC, myself, Punia ji, Qazi Nizamuddin and we are all there. We were not allowed inside the AICC office. The police misbehaved with us and we are being taken to an unknown destination. We feel that the force of Amit Shah cannot stop us."

"Today.. morning again we are detained ... Lok Sabha Speaker what's happening in Delhi? Why home minister doing this? #RahulGandhi" Tagore tweeted along with the video.

Rahul Gandhi will appear before the central probe agency again on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, Rahul Gandhi was questioned for over 10 hours by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald Case.

Former Congress President appeared before ED for the first time for questioning on Monday. He left the ED office around 11 pm after questioning on Monday.

The interrogation began at 11 am on Monday morning. The first round of questioning concluded at around 2.15 pm for a lunch break. The Congress leader returned to his residence followed by his visit to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital where his mother and party interim president Sonia Gandhi is admitted due to COVID-related issues.

Rahul Gandhi's questioning resumed the probe for the second round at around 3.45 pm on Monday.

On Monday, Gandhi arrived at the ED's office in the national capital with his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amid a huge march by the party workers along with him to the office.

Congress leaders and workers have staged protests holding placards at AICC headquarters in New Delhi over the summons. Various leaders including Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took part in the party's Satyagraha march.

Following the day-long protest, the Congress party said that senior leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram suffered a fracture in his left rib after he was pushed away by Delhi Police during the party's protest in support of Rahul Gandhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

