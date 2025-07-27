Delhi Police arrest 7 notorious thieves, proclaimed criminals

New Delhi, July 27 In a major crackdown on criminal activities, the Delhi Police have arrested two notorious thieves and five proclaimed offenders in separate operations conducted in recent days.

The successful arrests are part of a focused effort by Delhi Police to curb property-related crimes and trace offenders who have long evaded the law.

In one incident, the staff of Police Station Vasant Vihar arrested two habitual thieves, Danish, 24, a resident of Sangam Vihar, and Karan, 25, from Ambedkar Colony, recovering from them a stolen courier delivery bag containing 15 parcels, a silver jewellery item, and a stolen motorcycle used in the offence.

The arrests were made on July 25 following a PCR call about a stolen delivery bag near DDA Flats, D-6/1.

"During patrolling, two suspects were spotted near Arya Samaj Mandir on a motorcycle. On being intercepted, they attempted to flee but were apprehended by alert police personnel," the press release issued by the South West District Police stated.

Investigations revealed that Danish is a repeat offender involved in over eight previous criminal cases, including robbery, snatching, and arms-related charges, while Karan has one prior theft case registered at RK Puram police station.

A fresh case under FIR No. 187/2025 was registered at Vasant Vihar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In a parallel drive to trace and apprehend proclaimed offenders, five absconders involved in motor vehicle theft, cheque bounce (NI Act), and road accident cases were arrested by various police teams from RK Puram, S.J. Hospital, Safdarjung Enclave, Palam Village, and the Operations Cell of South West District.

The arrested offenders include Sukhwinder Kumar alias Happy from Punjab, Durga Lal Bajar from Jaipur, Jateen from Delhi, Deepak Garg from Jind, and Vinod Kumar from Mathura.

Quoting the official press release, the police said, “Manual and technical surveillance and strategic raids led to the arrest of offenders.”

All five individuals had been declared proclaimed offenders by different courts across Delhi, with warrants issued between November 2023 and April 2025.

Teams worked under the supervision of senior officers, including ACPs of Vasant Vihar, Delhi Cantt, and the Operations Cell. In each case, fresh FIRs under Section 174A IPC or relevant BNS provisions have been registered in accordance with court directives.

DCP South West District, Amit Goel, praised the teams involved for their swift action and dedication. “These arrests reflect our ongoing commitment to bring repeat and absconding offenders to justice and to ensure the safety and security of citizens across South West Delhi,” he said.

