Delhi Police arrest female drug peddler, seize ganja and cash

New Delhi, Dec 23 In a major boost to the Centre’s ‘Drug-Free India’ campaign, Delhi Police have arrested a female drug peddler in Nihal Vihar and recovered 341 grams of ganja along with Rs 3.72 lakh in cash, suspected to be proceeds from the sale of narcotics, officials said on Tuesday.

According to Delhi Police, the action was carried out by a patrolling team of Police Station Nihal Vihar on December 20, following specific directions from the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer District, to maintain heightened vigilance against drug trafficking.

The team, comprising ASI Arvind, Woman Head Constable Yogita and Constable Sanjeet, was on routine patrol in the Adhyapak Nagar area when they noticed a suspicious woman standing near a house close to Pari Garden with a brown-coloured carry bag.

Police said that as soon as the woman noticed the patrol team, the crowd gathered around her dispersed, and she attempted to flee.

"On sensing the police staff, the crowd dispersed immediately, and the female carrying the brown-coloured carry bag also attempted to flee, but the vigilant team swiftly chased and apprehended her on the spot," the police said in its press note.

Upon weighing, the contraband was found to be 341 grams of ganja. A total sum of Rs 3,72,830 was also recovered, which police believe to be proceeds from the illegal sale of narcotics.

The seized drugs and cash were confiscated on the spot following due legal procedures.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Police Station Nihal Vihar vide FIR No. 960/2025 under Section 20(b)(ii)A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The accused woman was formally arrested in the case.

Further verification revealed that the accused has a criminal history and was previously involved in more than five cases under the Delhi Excise Act, police said.

"The Outer District police remain committed to eliminating narcotics-related crimes and safeguarding the community," said DCP Sachin Sharma.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor