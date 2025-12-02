Delhi Police Arrest Five Members of Inter-State Train Theft Gang

The Delhi Police have arrested five members of an inter-state gang accused of stealing gold, cash, and other valuables from passengers travelling on long-distance trains, officials said on Tuesday.According to police, the suspects were wanted in a case registered last month at Maharashtra’s Miraj Railway Police Station. The FIR, lodged on November 26, involved the theft of jewellery worth ₹10 lakh from a train in Pune. Investigators later discovered that the five men had flown to Goa and were expected to arrive in Delhi on Sunday.

Acting on information from the Miraj Railway police, a Crime Branch team was deployed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The suspects were detained shortly after they landed. They were identified as Hawa Singh (65), Amit Kumar (35), Kuldeep (34), Ajay (36) and Monu (32), all residents of Jind and Bhiwani districts in Haryana. During the search, police recovered 177 grams of silver articles, which the accused admitted were stolen in another incident. Four of them — Singh, Kumar, Ajay and Monu — confessed to their involvement in the Maharashtra theft and were formally arrested. Authorities have informed the Miraj Railway Police about their detention.

Police said the gang is known for targeting passengers in AC coaches of long-distance trains, especially those carrying jewellery and high-value items. They would travel across states by bus and train, blending in with passengers while identifying and stealing from luggage and bags.All five accused are repeat offenders linked to multiple thefts across various states. Further investigation is underway.