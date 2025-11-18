Delhi Police arrest five proclaimed offenders wanted in many cases

New Delhi, Nov 18 In a coordinated multi-unit operation, the Delhi Police have arrested or traced five proclaimed offenders and absconders wanted in cases ranging from cheque dishonour to theft, Excise Act violations and grievous hurt.

The arrests were carried out by teams from police stations of R.K. Puram, Delhi Cantt., AATS, Palam Village and Vasant Vihar, according to an official press release issued on Tuesday.

The district police said the offenders had been declared proclaimed offenders by various courts through orders dated August 8, 2002, July 7, 2025, September 1, 2025, October 14, 2025 and November 3, 2025.

In its statement, the police emphasised that the action resulted from “extensive manual and technical surveillance along with strategic raids”, adding that the drive aimed to target individuals who had long been “evading the process of law”.

To accelerate action on pending cases involving proclaimed offenders, multiple teams were formed, informers were activated, and ground staff were deployed. The press release notes that these units “worked on technical and manual information to trace the proclaimed offenders”.

The first case involved Jitender Sharma, who was wanted in CC No. 20540/2024 (u/s 138 NI Act) and had been declared a proclaimed offender on October 14. Acting on secret information, a team from Palam Village police station, comprising ASI Nitya Nand, ASI Anil and HC Santosh under the guidance of the SHO, apprehended him.

The Vasant Vihar police station traced Waseem, declared an absconder in FIR No. 639/2020 (379/411/34 IPC) of PS Okhla Industrial Area. Upon verification, police discovered he was already lodged in Tihar Jail in two other cases and informed the concerned police station of further legal action.

In a significant breakthrough, R.K. Puram police station arrested Vishnu, aged 53, who had been evading arrest for more than 23 years in FIR No. 656/1995 (u/s 61/1/14 Excise Act). He had been declared a proclaimed offender back in 2002.

Another major arrest was that of Rajesh Kumar, wanted in CC No. 39946/2018 (u/s 138 NI Act), who was apprehended by Delhi Cantt. police station after a targeted raid conducted on November 16.

The AATS/South West District team also arrested Vijay Singh, declared a proclaimed offender in FIR No. 14/2021 (u/s 325/506 IPC), from the Delhi Cantt. area following secret information.

The press release issued by Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, New Delhi, said: “Further efforts are being made to nab more proclaimed offenders.”

