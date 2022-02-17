Delhi Police arrest four for robbing doctor

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four accused including one conspirator in a case of robbery in the capital's Adarsh Nagar area.

Police said that a 50-year-old lady doctor, who runs a 'Child Care Clinic' in Adarsh Nagar, was on Wednesday robbed by three unknown persons at gunpoint when she was working at her clinic.

"On February 16, at about 8.30 pm, a PCR call regarding a robbery with a lady doctor aged 50 years was received in PS Adarsh Nagar. She said when she was working in her clinic, three unknown persons suddenly entered it. One of them put a pistol on her head and threatened to kill her if she shouted. Another person took a doctor's tape out of his pocket and pasted it on her mouth. They took her mobile phone with them," DCP North West Usha Rangn said.

Police said the accused fled when the victim's female attendant and husband started shouting due to which a few people gathered outside the clinic.

On the basis of her statement, an FIR was registered at Adarsh Nagar Police Station.

The police said the female attendant of the doctor, who was going home after her duty hours, noticed three suspicious persons entering the clinic and she promptly alerted her husband and also informed some locals.

"During the course of the investigation, CCTV footage was thoroughly examined in and around the spot of the incident. Three persons were seen entering the clinic of the victim and due to night vision, their identity could not be established," Rangn said.

The police questioned local people to get a clue about the accused persons but no clue was found. "A route chart was prepared and these persons were seen in a Swift Dzire cab at a location at a certain distance from the place of incident. Accordingly, local sources were also deployed to gather the local intelligence. It was found that this cab was registered in the name of one Rahul from Sanjay Basti of Timarpur and he was arrested."

"During his sustained interrogation, the accused Rahul confessed his involvement in the case along with other associates and disclosed that he required money to pay his loan that he took for his cab which he has also registered with Ola and Uber. He further disclosed that the whole plan of committing the robbery was made by one Ved Prakash, who had been visiting that clinic for the last 10 years for the treatment of his children. Another two criminals were also involved in this case", the police said.

The Police teams after raiding different locations, nabbed Ved Prakash (40) of Mukundpur, Rohit (20) alias Tulla and Ansh alias Khempal, both of Sanjay Basti, in Delhi'sTimarpur.

During their sustained interrogation, Rohit accepted that they had robbed the mobile phone of the victim.

The police said the accused Ved Prakash made whole conspiracy of the robbery as he had been visiting the clinic of doctor for the treatment of his children for the past 10 years. He knew all access points to the clinic and other details.

The police said Ved Prakash wanted money to pay his debt of around 7 lakh which he took from a local financier.

Police also said that the criminals did a recce of the place on February 14 and made their plan on February 15 and executed it on February 16.

The criminals wanted to keep the doctor hostage by tying her and then extracting money from her, the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor