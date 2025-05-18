Delhi Police arrest one, solve extortion case

New Delhi, May 18 With the arrest of a criminal, the East District Police in Delhi on Sunday claimed to have successfully solved a case of criminal intimidation and extortion.

The accused has been identified as Kartar Bhati, a resident of village Jamalpur, Police Station Kasana, Distt. Gautam Budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, East District, Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, said, “On May 17, Ramkumar, aged 58 years, a resident of Sitaram Apartments, IP Extension, Delhi, approached the Police Station Madhu Vihar with a grave complaint. He reported that he runs a business under the name Singla Electricals in West Vinod Nagar, Delhi. On May 11, at approximately 6:50 p.m., two unidentified men entered his shop while he was present with his two sons. One of the individuals introduced himself as Kartar Bhati, claiming he was responsible for the murder of a person named Bhure. He produced a pocket diary containing the home and shop addresses of the complainant and threatened him, stating that he had recently been released from jail and knew the complainant was a wealthy man.”

The DCP stated that the accused demanded Rs 50 lakh and issued a chilling threat, saying the complainant would meet the same fate as Bhure if the demand was not met.

On May 16, the complainant received a WhatsApp call from the same individual, identified on the app as Kartar Bhati, reaffirming the extortion demand. Based on this complaint, a case was promptly registered at Police Station Madhu Vihar on May 17 under section u/s 308(4)/3(5) BNS, and investigation of the case was taken up.

Given the gravity of the threats and the criminal history involved, a joint team comprising members of the Special Staff, Anti-Narcotics Squad and Police Station Madhu Vihar was immediately formed.

The joint team included the staff of the Special Staff in charge, Inspector Jitendra Malik, led by ACP/Ops; staff of the Anti-Narcotics Squad in charge, Inspector Arun Kumar, led by ACP/Ops and staff of Police Station Madhu Vihar, led by Inspector Arun Kumar, SHO/Madhu Vihar, under the supervision of ACP/Madhu Vihar, Tilak Chand Bist.

These teams worked under the supervision of Vinit Kumar, Addl DCP-I/East, and under the overall supervision of the undersigned.

Acting swiftly, the police team collected and analysed CCTV footage from the complainant’s shop and surrounding areas. Two suspects were clearly seen conversing with the complainant and his sons in the footage. Using a combination of CCTV analysis, technical surveillance, and local intelligence, the investigating team identified the two accused. The main accused was identified as Kartar Bhati, and the other accused was identified as Nadir aka Sah Alam. Utilising real-time intelligence inputs and strategic surveillance, the police team successfully apprehended Kartar Bhati.

“The police have also recovered the diary used to intimidate the complainant and the clothes worn during the incident from his possession. Further interrogation of the accused is underway to uncover additional details and connections,” the DCP said.

The accused, Kartar Bhati, is a habitual offender, previously involved in seven criminal cases, including offences under the Arms Act, robbery, snatching, and murder. He was recently released from jail in September 2024.

During the investigation, it also came to light that the name Bhure, mentioned during the extortion threat, referred to Rahul aka Bhura aka Bhure, a resident of West Vinod Nagar, Delhi, who was murdered on June 3, 2020. The case was registered under Sections 302/392/397/34 IPC and 27 Arms Act at Police Station Mandawali. The reference was clearly an attempt to instil fear in the complainant.

