Delhi Police arrest over 280 accused, seize illegal weapons and drugs under Op Aaghat 3.0

New Delhi, Dec 27 As the national capital prepares for New Year celebrations, the Delhi Police have intensified security measures by carrying out an overnight crackdown under Operation Aaghat 3.0, arresting 285 people across the South-East district. The special drive, aimed at preventing crime during the festive season, led to the seizure of illegal weapons, drugs, illicit liquor, cash and stolen property.

According to the Delhi police, coordinated raids were conducted at multiple vulnerable locations to identify and detain individuals suspected of criminal activities. The operation focused on curbing offences related to arms, narcotics, excise violations, gambling and property crimes, ensuring a safer environment for residents and revellers.

Officials said that 285 accused were arrested under various provisions of the Arms Act, Excise Act, NDPS Act and Gambling Act. In addition, 504 people were apprehended under preventive action, while 1,306 individuals were rounded up as part of precautionary measures to deter any untoward incidents during the holiday period.

As part of the operation, the police apprehended 116 'bad characters' or habitual offenders. Ten property offenders and five auto-lifters were also arrested, with a special focus on dismantling vehicle theft networks to prevent inconvenience to the public during celebrations.

Significant recoveries were made during the crackdown. The police seized 21 country-made pistols, 20 live cartridges and 27 knives from various accused. A total of 12,258 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered, along with 6.01 kg of ganja. In action against gambling activities, cash amounting to Rs 2,30,990 was seized.

The drive also resulted in the recovery of stolen property, including 310 mobile phones reported as snatched, robbed or lost. Additionally, 231 two-wheelers and one four-wheeler were seized or recovered during the raids.

Operation Aaghat 3.0 is part of an ongoing series of enforcement drives. The first phase of the operation, conducted in September, led to several arrests and the seizure of firearms and narcotics. Operation Aaghat 2.0, carried out in October, saw around 500 people apprehended in a focused crackdown against habitual offenders, bootleggers and drug peddlers.

The Delhi Police stated that such coordinated and intelligence-based operations will continue in the coming days to maintain law and order and ensure heightened security across the city during the New Year and holiday season.

