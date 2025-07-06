Delhi Police arrest two drug peddlers; ganja, illicit liquor recovered

New Delhi, July 6 In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Delhi Police arrested two individuals involved in drug peddling, recovering over 1.17 kilograms of ganja and 54 quarters of illicit liquor from their possession.

The arrests were made by North-West District teams from the Narcotics Wing and Police Station Shalimar Bagh following two separate operations based on specific intelligence inputs, as per an official press release issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police on Sunday.

According to the release, “The teams of Narcotics NWD & PS Shalimar Bagh have arrested two drug-peddlers, namely, Ansuddin Ali S/o Amjad Ali, R/o G Block, Jahangir Puri, Delhi, Age - 45 years & Asha W/o Sonu Malik, R/o Dharna Camp, Haiderpur Village, Delhi, Age - 22 years and recovered 1.17583 kg of Ganja & 54 quarters from their possession.”

The police further stated that both individuals had been engaged in drug peddling for several years, selling contraband substances to various clients on demand. “They started crime to earn easy money,” the release noted, adding that the duo were “habitual and active criminals,” previously involved in five cases under the NDPS Act and the Excise Act.

The first arrest took place on July 4, when a team, acting on separate intelligence, nabbed a woman named Asha near Dharna Camp, Haiderpur. She was found in possession of 1.156 kg of ganja. A case was subsequently registered at PS Shalimar Bagh under the NDPS Act.

The second arrest was made on July 5, when a team from the Narcotics Wing, acting on a tip-off, apprehended Ansuddin Ali near a garbage dump in front of MCD Flats, Jahangir Puri. A search led to the recovery of 19.83 grams of ganja and 54 quarters. A case under relevant sections of the NDPS and Excise Acts was registered at the Jahangir Puri police station.

Both accused reportedly confessed during interrogation to being involved in the illegal trade for several years. “They revealed that they were roaming the area in search of potential customers… she used to collect ganja and alcohol from different locations across Delhi and supplied it to their clients on demand,” the police said.

The investigation is ongoing, with efforts underway to uncover their wider network and trace any other individuals involved in related narcotic cases.

