Delhi: Police Arrest Two in Kalyanpuri Shooting Linked to Family Feud

Dlhi Police have arrested two individuals in connection with a shooting that left a man injured in the Kalyanpuri area on Wednesday night. According to authorities, the victim is currently hospitalized, and the incident appears to have stemmed from a long-standing family feud spanning 10 to 15 years. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

In a separate incident on December 7, a 52-year-old man, Sunil Jain, was shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in the Farsh Bazar area.

Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Gautam confirmed that Jain was shot three to four times. "Sunil Jain, who owned a crockery shop, has died. His family denies any prior threats," DCP Gautam stated.