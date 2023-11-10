Delhi Police arrest two sharpshooters of Neeraj Bawania-Naveen Bali gang

New Delhi, Nov 10 Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested two sharpshooters of Naveen Bali-Neeraj Bawania gang who were tasked to kill a rival gang member of Neetu Dabodha gang, an officer said on Friday.

The gangsters were identified as Tinku alias Deva (29) and Kabir a.k.a Baba (20), both residents of Haryana. They were tasked to kill one Devender, also a resident of Haryana, for refusing to pay extortion money.

“Acting on the inputs, a trap was set at the designated location, intercepting a car approaching from Bawana. Two individuals, Tinku and Kabir, attempted to flee but were subdued by the team,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

They were found in possession of two pistols and 13 live cartridges.The duo were involved in a shooting incident on August 23, targeting Sunny, an arch-rival of gangster Himanshu, resulting in injuries and a fatality.

Interrogation exposed the gang's malevolent plans, including eliminating rivals and extorting money. Their thwarted murder attempts included Sundar Malik, a member of a rival gang, and Devender, who had previously survived a gunshot attack.

“They were also directed to fire at Gulia Nursing Home and Radha Krishan Vidya Mandir in Beri, Haryana, due to non-compliance with extortion demands,” said Yadav.

Himanshu, overseeing both his own gang and Neeraj Bawana-Bali gang from abroad, communicated with shooters through WhatsApp and Zangi App.

“He instructed them to stay in pairs at different locations, collect weapons discreetly, and destroy evidence after committing crimes. The shooters, denied the use of SIM cards, relied on Wi-Fi from passersby, deleting data daily to maintain secrecy,” said the Special CP.

The roots of this criminal network trace back to childhood friends Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Balli, who joined the Neetu Dabodha Gang. “Their criminal activities escalated, leading to the formation of their own gang in 2012. The rivalry intensified after the killing of Ajay alias Sonu Dada by Neetu Dabodha in 2012, culminating in numerous casualties on both sides,” said the Special CP.

Following Neetu Dabodha's encounter by Delhi Police, Paras assumed leadership but was later killed by Neeraj Bawana and Balli in a police van in 2015, further escalating the violence between the two factions.

