Delhi Police Arrest Two Shooters After Encounter in Kalindi Kunj

Delhi Police arrested two alleged shooters following an encounter in the Kalindi Kunj area in the early hours of Thursday. According to the police, the Counter-Intelligence team had received information about the movement of suspects linked to a triple murder case in Haryana. Acting on the tip-off, officers set up a trap on Pushta Road in Kalindi Kunj. Around 3 am, a motorcycle approaching the area was flagged down, but its riders allegedly opened fire on the police party. In the retaliatory exchange, both suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs. They were identified as Rahul and Sahil and were immediately taken into custody. Police added that both were later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Investigations so far suggest that the duo had been working at the behest of gangsters Rohit Godara, Goldy Brar, and Virender Charan. They had reportedly carried out reconnaissance in Mumbai and Bengaluru with the intention of targeting a social media influencer. Police are continuing further inquiries into their links and activities.