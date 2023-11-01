Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Nov 1 The Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested a 39-year-old man involved in multiple cases of cheating, forgery, and other offences registered in the national capital and other states, an official said on Tuesday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Khel Singh a.k.a. Karan Verma, a resident of Haryana.

He was also carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest.

According to police, on October 29, when the team was present in Salasar, Rajasthan, specific information was received that Khel Singh, would be meeting his associates near HP Petrol Pump on the Jaipur-Bikaner

Accordingly, a trap was laid near the spot, and Singh was apprehended.

"In 2012, Singh was arrested in a case pertaining to assault over a land dispute. After being released on bail from the High Court, he did not attend the court dates, so he was declared Proclaimed Offender in the case," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Ingit Pratap Singh.

In 2014, he came to Delhi and worked in the sales department of a company, namely SLI (Sterling Life India), engaged in the business of electronic items at the District Centre, Janakpuri, Delhi.

"In 2016, he joined another company, namely 'Balaji Overseas', as a silent partner, having its office in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Besides other partners, two of the main partners were Anil Bansal and Manoj a.k.a Mota," said the DCP.

The company used to deal in food items like rice, pulses, dry fruits, etc. However, with the purpose of earning personal profits, the partners started using the money of the company for personal purposes, so there was a shortage of money in the company, which resulted in a dispute among themselves.

"After some time, they started the same business with a new company, namely Sri Balaji Overseas Export Pvt. Ltd. But again, there was a dispute among themselves over the use of money for personal purposes. They used the company's money for personal purposes, i.e., for the purchase of land, etc., and they were not able to make the payments to the parties or clients," said the DCP.

Therefore, the clients filed complaints and cases against them. One Arun Kumar Khatri, a resident of Mehsana, Gujarat, and other 25 people filed a complaint of cheating against the accused Singh and his partners of the company, i.e., Sri Balaji Overseas Export Pvt. Ltd., wherein it was reported that Khel Singh and his partners, through their company, Sri Balaji Overseas Export Pvt. Ltd., cheated the complainant and others, to the tune of Rs 13,72,88,502," said the DCP.

Some accused persons were arrested, but Singh absconded and a reward of Rs 50,000 was declared on his arrest.

"In 2022, he came in contact with one Nilesh Bansal, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, and started working with him in his textile business as a partner on a 20 per cent stake," the DCP added.

