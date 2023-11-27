Delhi police arrests 2 members of Arsh Dalla gang after encounter

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two shooters affiliated with the Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla gang during a brief encounter in the Mayur Vihar area last night. The news agency ANI shared visuals from the scene. According to media reports, the accused identified as Virendra and Raja were out on parol from the Punjab Jail. One of them received a bullet injury during the encounter.

According to reports from Republic TV, both shooters were absconding after jumping parole in a case in Punjab and were planning to attack a Punjabi singer at the behest of Arshdeep Dalla. The cell of the Delhi Police had been raiding different areas of Delhi for many days to arrest them. On Sunday, the cell received an input, and based on the input, both were caught after an encounter near Mayur Vihar. The police team is interrogating them and raiding more locations. On the instructions of Arshdeep Dalla, they were hiding in Delhi for many days.

Arsh Dalla, also known as Arshdeep Singh, is a Khalistani terrorist believed to be operating from Canada. Intelligence agencies suggest his connections with extremist and terrorist organizations, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Additionally, he is closely associated with Canadian gangster Goldy Brar, identified as the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Hailing from Punjab's Moga district, Arsh Dalla has been flagged by Indian intelligence agencies as a pro-Khalistani element supporting separatist extremists.