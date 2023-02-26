Delhi Police arrests 2 persons in contact with Pak-based handlers, planning to go for weapons training

Officials of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Saturday arrested two persons who were allegedly planning to go to Pakistan for weapons training.

According to the statement released by the police, Khalid Mubarak Khan (21), a resident of Thane West, Maharashtra and the other Abdullah (26), a resident of Tamil Nadu were arrested.

As per officials, the duo were planning to crossover to Pakistan for weapon training.

"Both the accused persons were getting directions from a handler based in Pakistan and were planning to go to Pakistan for weapon training by illegally crossing the border," Delhi Police said.

Two pistols along with 10 live cartridges, a knife and a wire cutter were recovered from their possession.

"Special Cell was working on the input that some persons are being radicalized by Pak-based handlers over social media and are given directions to initially receive weapons training in Pakistan before executing terror attacks in India," Delhi Police said in a statement.

"On February 14 2023, information was received that some radicalized persons, having allegiance to a terror module will come to Delhi via Mumbai to carry out some illegal activity and will further go to Pakistan for terrorist training with the help of their Pakistan-based handler. They have sophisticated illegal arms and will arrive near Ring Road on the back side of Red Fort," the statement read.

Both the accused persons were apprehended in a swift and clinical operation.

"In the response to the incident, an FIR under the sections of the Arms Act has been registered, police added.

Police's investigation into this matter is underway. Further information is awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor