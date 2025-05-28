Delhi: Police Arrests 23-year-old Man for Stealing Rs 35 Lakh Theft

Delhi police has cracked down on the major theft case involving Rs 35 lakh within just 48 hours. The accused, identified as Vivek Raj alias Sahil an accountant at the victim company was arrested from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. He allegedly stole Rs 34,98,550 which was recovered from his possession. According to an official press release issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vichitra Veer, the incident occurred on May 24, when a call was received at the police station Moti Nagar reporting the theft of Rs 35 lakh from Dynamic Forge Company's office at Magnum House-2, Karampura.

A field officer informed the police that he had locked cash in a safe before leaving the office. The accountant, later identified as the accused, was the only person there at the time. When the field officer returned, he discovered the safe was open and the cash was gone, which led to a police investigation. Inspector Varun Dalal headed a specialized team that carried out raids in Gurugram, Noida, and Azamgarh. They checked over 40 hotels using surveillance and information to find the suspect. On May 26, a tip led the team to Manglam Hotel in Azamgarh, where they confirmed the accused was staying.

The police arrested him, and he confessed during questioning. He revealed that he had hidden Rs 34,98,550 in cash inside a black bag. This recovery was made with hotel staff and witnesses present. The accused, Vivek Raj alias Sahil, from Bhangrola Village, Manesar, Gurugram, Haryana, is now in custody. Delhi Police praised the team for solving the Rs. 35 lakh theft in just 48 hours and recovering almost all of the stolen money.