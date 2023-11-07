Delhi Police arrests 3 for attacking Excise officer in liquor bust

New Delhi, Nov 7 Delhi Police has arrested three men wanted for physically assaulting a woman sub-inspector of Excise Department and her team after they had intercepted a vehicle containing illicit liquor in the national capital, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused were identified as Mohan Singh (29), Sanjay Singh (27) and Vikas (25).

According to the police, a case was registered on August 24 based on a complaint filed by SI Seema from the Excise Department in Delhi.

In her complaint, Seema stated that on August 24, she was leading an Excise team in an operation to combat illicit liquor in the area.

“They received a tip-off regarding a vehicle transporting illicit liquor. Seema and her team apprehended the vehicle, but the accused individuals physically assaulted the team and managed to escape with the vehicle. During the scuffle, SI Seema and her driver sustained injuries,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north), Ravi Kumar Singh.

During the investigation, CCTV cameras near the incident location were reviewed, leading to the identification of the accused persons.

"Raids were conducted at the hideouts of the accused, but they were found to be in hiding. Subsequently, with the help of technical leads and information, Sanjay and Mohan were arrested. Both individuals have a history of criminal activities and are known as habitual offenders at the Samaypur Badli police station,” said the DCP.

Based on this information, Vikas, who is involved in the illicit liquor supply chain from Haryana to Delhi, was also arrested.

“Ongoing efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons,” said the DCP, adding that the ongoing investigation has revealed that Vikas used to supply illicit liquor to Sanjay and Mohan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor