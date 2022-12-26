Delhi Police arrests 7 drug peddlers in separate operations

New Delhi, Dec 26 At least seven drug peddlers have been arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police in three separate operations, an official said on Monday.

A senior police officer said the operations were carried out under 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' of Delhi Police.

In the first operation, a police team nabbed a drug peddler Mukesh Singh who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head from Jehanabad in Bihar.

Singh was earlier convicted by a court which sentenced him to undergo rigorous imprisonment for 10 years and had also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him.

After he was granted eight week's 'emergency parole' in 2020, he jumped it and has been evading arrest since then.

In the second operation, one Harender Mandal was arrested from Bihar's Darbhanga.

Mandal was arrested by the police along with his two aides and 50 kg ganja. He was later granted interim bail but he did not surrender.

In the third operation, one Amit was held from Delhi. He used to supply heroin.

"Four more absconding individuals, Farman Ali, Bharat Kumar, Rahul Singh and Surender Kumar were also later arrested by our team," the police officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor