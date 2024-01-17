Delhi Police arrests five persons for firing at residential house

New Delhi, Jan 17 Inspired by notorious gangster Vicky Takkar, five persons were arrested after they fired gunshots at a residence and for their attempt to instill fear and assert dominance in Delhi’s Dwarka area.

The budding gangsters were identified as Aayush (19), Dimple (19), Danish (19), Aneesh (19) and Jitender a.k.a Jeetu (27).

According to police, on January 13, an incident of gun firing was reported at Mohan Garden police station wherein the complainant alleged that a group of boys were making a ruckus right outside his residence.

He requested them to cease their noise, but his plea was met with a killing threat from one of them namely Jeetu, who left the spot and returned with three to four persons and fired with a gun on his house.

During the probe, the police team scanned several CCTV footages of the spot as well as nearby places were analysed by the team.

“Finally, on Tuesday, specific input was received regarding the movement of accused persons near Chhath Pooja Park, Vipin Garden. The team, acting on this clandestine tip, swiftly made their way to the designated location and set up a trap. All the accused were apprehended,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

On their instance one sophisticated pistol, four live cartridges and three button actuated knives were recovered.

"During interrogation they disclosed that they wanted their domination in their area, and they all are inspired by the local Gangster Vicky Takkar and usually watch his YouTube videos," the DCP added.

