Delhi Police arrests Gogi Gang sharpshooter linked to extortion, firing cases

New Delhi, Nov 4 Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has arrested a sharpshooter of Gogi gang, who was wanted in an extortion and firing cases in the national capital, an officer said on Saturday.

The accused was identified as Amit aka Mittu (27), a resident of Salahpur Majra Dabas in Delhi.

The officer said that he is also previously involved in sensitive cases registered across the city.

According to police, a complainant who resides in Ladpur village, Rohini, Delhi, reported on October 24, that some miscreants had fired at the main gate of his house on October 23.

Two empty cartridges and three notes were discovered near the main gate of his house, containing a demand for extortion money amounting to one crore rupees.

“The notes also included threats made by gangsters identified as Deepak, alias Titar, and Dinesh Karala, members of the Gogi Gang,” said the Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav.

The notes stated that if the demand was not met, the next act of violence would target a member of his family with a bullet.

“The complainant is engaged in the restaurant business and revealed that he had received similar threats and extortion demands on previous occasions,” said Yadav.

During the investigation, specific information was received indicating that an individual named Amit, involved in the extortion case, would be meeting his associates near Dwarkadhish Apartment, Sector 26, Rohini, Delhi.

“A stake-out operation was set up near Dwarkadhish Apartment, Sector 26, Rohini, Delhi, resulting in the apprehension of Amit with a loaded pistol in his possession,” said Yadav.

During interrogation, Amit disclosed that he is a shooter affiliated with the 'Gogi Gang' and now works for its members.

“Recently, he had received instructions from Mohit Bhadani, another member of the Gogi Gang, to assist Kulwant and Manjeet Bhadani in identifying the residence of a Delhi-based businessman and also arranging a stolen bike for extortion purposes,” said the Special CP.

Subsequently, he met Kulwant in Kanjhawala and conducted reconnaissance of the businessman's house in Ladpur, Delhi.

“Following this, his other associates, including Kulwant, also known as Kallu, who was recently apprehended by the Crime Branch, opened fire in front of the businessman's house and issued extortion threats by leaving a note,” said the officer.

