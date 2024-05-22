Delhi Police Arrests Man for Death Threat Graffiti Against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Metro

The Delhi Police on Wednesday, May 22 arrested a man for death-threatening graffiti against Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal at a metro station..

Ankit Goyal is a resident of Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. The 32-year-old accused of written messages threatening Kejriwal at the Patel Nagar and Rajiv Chowk metro stations in the national capital.

The police sources added that the accused is highly educated and works in a renowned bank. He is not associated with any political party. The police sources further stated that the accused's mental condition is not good, although this can be confirmed only after a medical examination.

CCTV Video of Ankit Goyal

#WATCH | Police arrest accused Ankit Goyal, 33 for writing death-threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a metro station. The Metro Unit of Delhi Police had registered an FIR and was investigating the matter: Delhi Police



(CCTV visuals confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/p0Z8D1h16c — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

The Delhi Police's Metro Unit had registered an FIR against Goyal and was investigating the matter. The Delhi Police on Tuesday said a man has been captured on CCTV cameras scribbling the messages.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of plotting an attack on Delhi CM Kejriwal. The Delhi Police on Monday (May 20) registered an FIR and started a probe after graffiti threatening the APP national cover's name was found written inside stations.