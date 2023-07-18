Delhi Police arrests mastermind behind Rs 6 crore gold robbery

New Delhi, July 18 Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested the mastermind behind a robbery of 10 kg of gold valued at Rs six crores from a Ludhiana-based jeweler in the national Capital.

The accused was identified as Sushil (42), a resident of Ludhiana and he had along with his associates cheated a jeweler by impersonating as CGST officers.

Police have also recovered eight kg of gold valued around 4.8 crores from the accused.

According to police, an FIR was registered on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, in which he stated that he purchases gold from Delhi in routine for making gold jewellery and sells it in the local market.

“On July 10, he sent his driver Balraj and worker Rajan Bawa to take the delivery of gold from Delhi with GST bills. Around 9 pm they took the delivery of gold and left for Ludhiana (Punjab) in an Ertiga car.

“ Around 9:30 pm when they reached near Haryana Maitri Bhawan, Near West Enclave, one white i20 car overtook them and two unknown persons came out of that i20 Hyundai car and introduced themselves as Inspector from Central GST department,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh

“The impersonators claimed that they had information about having unauthorised gold in the car. Thereafter, those two persons asked for the bills of the said 10 gold plates (one kg each) and took the gold while asking the driver to come to their office of CGST,” said the DCP.

Then, on July 11, when Kumar reached Delhi and personally visited the concerned office of the Central GST Department and tried to know the details as well as facts about those GST Inspectors and about his gold but all was of no result.

“Further, Rajan was not in his contact since July 11, hence he had full doubt that Rajan along with some unknown persons had cheated him in association with those impersonating GST Inspectors,” said the DCP.

During the probe, about 100 of CCTV cameras were checked and analyzed and call details were analyzed. “On the basis of technical surveillance, Sushil was arrested from Khanna, Punjab. On his instance, 8 gold plates out of 10 have been recovered from his house,” said the DCP.

On interrogation, Sushil disclosed that he used to go to the GST office in a routine manner. “He had gained some knowledge of the working of GST officers. He has known Rajan for two years. He planned a conspiracy with Rajan and some other persons to cheat the jeweler by impersonating as CGST officers,” the official added.

