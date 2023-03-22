Delhi Police Arrests Six Over Posters Against PM Modi

Six people were arrested in Delhi in connection with 'objectionable' posters which were put up across the city including those against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to the news agency ANI, some of the posters included derogatory remarks against PM Modi, for instance - "Modi Hatao Desh Bachao". Special CP Deependra Pathak told ANI that the Delhi Police has registered over 100 FIRs while six people have been arrested in the matter.

FIRs were registered in different districts across the city under sections of the Printing Press Act and Defacement of Property Act stated the Delhi police. The AAP's Twitter handle, on Wednesday (March 22), addressed the matter and tweeted, "What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji has filed 100 FIRs?".The tweet written in Hindi read, "Dictatorship of Modi government is at its peak. What is so objectionable in this poster that Modi ji has filed 100 F.I.R? PM Modi, you probably do not know but India is a democratic country. So scared of one poster! Why?" It also included the photo of the slogan seen in the posters put up across city - 'Modi Hatau, Desh Bachao'.