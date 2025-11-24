Delhi Police arrests thief who stole jewellery from relative’s house; gold items recovered

New Delhi, Nov 24 Delhi Police on Monday arrested a thief who stole jewellery from his own relative’s house. The Bindapur Police Station team of the Dwarka district recovered the stolen gold items following the arrest.

According to a statement released by the Dwarka Police, the team recovered one gold chain with a locket, another gold chain, one pair of gold chains, one pair of gold earrings, two gold rings, and a 20-gram gold biscuit at the instance of the accused.

On November 9, an online e-FIR (No. 80106448/25) under Section 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was received at Bindapur Police Station. The police team reached the location and met the complainant, Manjinder Kaur, wife of Aslam Saleem and a resident of Arya Samaj Road, Uttam Nagar, Delhi. She reported that unknown persons had stolen jewellery from her residence. Based on her complaint, the aforementioned e-FIR was lodged.

Maintaining a zero-tolerance approach as directed by the DCP of Dwarka District, a dedicated crack team from Bindapur Police Station was formed to solve the case and apprehend the culprit. The team comprised Head Constable Neeraj, Head Constable Ashok, Constable Rajesh Dagar, and Constable Ashish, under the supervision of Inspector Naresh Sangwan, Station House Officer, and overall supervision of Rajkumar, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dabri.

In pursuit of the investigation, the team visited the crime spot and examined CCTV footage from the house and surrounding areas. Notably, there were no signs of forced entry, no locks or doors had been broken leading the police to suspect involvement by someone familiar with the house or residing in the same building.

During the enquiry, it came to light that a cousin of the complainant had visited and stayed at the house for three days. Police questioned the cousin, identified as Parmjeet Singh, a resident of GTB Nagar, Lalhedi Road, Ludhiana, Punjab. When questioned, Parmjeet initially introduced himself as Sub-Inspector Parmveer Singh. However, he failed to produce any identity card and could not give a satisfactory answer regarding his alleged posting.

As his statements appeared suspicious, police conducted a more thorough interrogation. During sustained questioning, Parmjeet admitted that he worked as a commission agent dealing in old cars and ultimately confessed to committing the theft at the house of the complainant, who is the daughter of his maternal aunt.

He further revealed that he had hidden the stolen jewellery at his maternal grandfather’s house in Ambota, Himachal Pradesh, concealing it inside a bed. Based on his disclosure, Parmjeet was arrested, produced before the court, and placed under police remand. A police team accompanied him to Himachal Pradesh, where the stolen items were successfully recovered.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor